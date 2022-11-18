Thwarting porch pirates: the Tennessee town accepting shipments at their police department

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With holiday shopping and shipping in full swing, that means it's porch pirate season.

But one mid-state police force is offering a free service to make it that much harder for the grinch to steal your gifts from right in front of your home.

For the third year, Nolensville Police are letting neighbors have their online orders shipped right to the police department instead of the front door of their home: an open target for thieves.

There are some restrictions — the department is closed on weekends for deliveries, but otherwise they'll accept them from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nolensville police say neighbors have already gotten a lot out of the program.

"The community loves it and we definitely love doing it," said Nolensville Police Officer Kyle Neal. "We try to cater to the community as much as we can, and this is another way to cater to the community and help keep Nolensville safe."

Nolensville Police say when you order something from Amazon or another delivery service, have them shipped to:

YOUR NAME

Shipping address

C/O the Nolensville Police Department,

7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville TN 37135.