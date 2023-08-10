Ticket check time: $1 million Powerball winner sold in Gallatin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one from Middle Tennessee may have won the $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions this week, but someone locally is sitting on a ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Tennessee lottery, a $1 million winning ticket was bought at Kroger on Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 10-15-21-67-69 and the Powerball of 3.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim their winnings.

Lottery jackpots have been rising in recent years: Seven jackpots have reached one billion dollars since the first back in 2016, which was won by three people, including one from Tennessee. The largest lottery jackpot ever came in November 2022, with a single winner in California taking either a $2 billion jackpot or a $997 million one-time cast payout.

If you're a big lottery winner, it helps to get legal and financial advice before claiming your ticket. While winners in some states can remain anonymous, Tennessee is not one of those.