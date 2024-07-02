Ticketmaster confirms data breach with email to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ticketmaster sent out a warning to customers Monday night of a data security incident that may have involved their personal information.

At the end of May, Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation said it was investigating a possible data breach after a group of hackers claimed to have stolen the personal information of 560 million Ticketmaster customers. It came more than a week after the Justice Department sued Live Nation over antitrust issues.

Now, customers are getting a new message about their personal information. The email says "an unauthorized third party obtained information from a cloud database hosted by a third-party data services provider," between April 2 and May 18. The information could have included emails, phone numbers or encrypted credit card information.

Ticketmaster recommends customers keep an eye on their bank accounts for suspicious activity and because of the breach, the company is offering a free identity monitoring service for a year.

Even if you weren't affected, it's still a good idea to update passwords and keep an eye on linked bank accounts.