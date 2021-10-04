TikTok challenges have Montgomery County schools on high alert

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TikTok challenges encouraging theft and vandalism are happening at all 14 traditional middle and high schools in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

Spokesperson Anthony Johnson says there have been over 100 incidences of vandalism and theft in the last few weeks that have been linked to social media challenges.

Hundreds of soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and toilet paper holders have been ripped off walls. Items have been glued to toilet seats and food and other items have been smeared on toilets and stalls. Toilet paper and paper towels have been shoved down toilets to flood bathrooms.

In one school, a urinal was ripped off the wall, causing over $6,000 in just clean-up. Johnson said the personal belongings of teachers have been stolen.

With what has been reported, Johnson has totaled up an estimated $20,000 in damages, not including what it will cost to fix everything.

"These actions come with serious consequences," Johnson said. "Dozens of students have received consequences, parents are left paying fines and restitution and we, of course, have student code of conduct."

The district has recently been made aware of other planned challenges like the "Smack a teacher" challenge, which promotes assaulting employees.

"That's not about getting likes and clicks," Johnson said. "It's about serious criminal offenses."

The Montgomery County sheriff said along with students facing expulsion or expensive fines, these incidents can lead to a felony offense.

The school district posted the following statement on its website about the recent behavior: