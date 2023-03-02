TikTok limiting screen time to prevent teens from endlessly scrolling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The popular app TikTok is limiting screen time in one of the most aggressive moves yet by a social media company. The time limit will be set to a limit of one hour of daily screen time and will apply to all users under 18.

The goal is to prevent teens from endlessly scrolling. Once the 60-minute limit is reached, the teens will have to enter a passcode which would require them to decide whether to extend their time swiping through videos.

Teens will also have the option to turn off the default setting.

TikTok believes the change could positively impact the well-being of its younger users as it continues to face scrutiny for leading them down harmful rabbit holes. There are also many security concerns over the app's ties to China through its parent company.

The changes are set to roll out in the coming weeks.