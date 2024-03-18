TikTokers find Riley Strain's bank card in river embankment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On day 9, a new clue found could help bring missing Missouri student Riley Strain home.

Metro Police say Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street Sunday.

A woman says she and her friend, who both regularly post on TikTok, came across the card while searching for Riley.

"It's a start. It's a lead. It's something that I hope leads to more answers," said Jana Wright, who knows the two women who made the discovery.

She says she's searched for Riley with them over the last few days.

"Some days we're a party of 1, some days we're a party of 3," she said. "Somebody just doesn't just vanish. Like where did he go? Where is he?" she said.

They're only some of the Nashville community that's gotten involved.

Father and firefighter Bob Knight tried to retrace Riley's steps to make sure nothing was missed.

"I have four teenagers, older teenagers, that are around 20 to 22, so it really to me, it hits home a little bit," he said. "The more people that are actually here may find little things like they did today, and it could put the puzzle together," Knight said.

Metro Police say they will continue to search for Riley.

Catch up: Who is Riley Strain?

A senior at the University of Missouri, Riley was visiting Nashville with 50 of his fraternity brothers when they were kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on March 8. His friends realized he was missing the next day and called police.

Since then, surveillance footage was revealed from different angles detailing where Riley was last seen walking — across Church Street, close to the Cumberland River.

Emergency officials searched the Cumberland River Saturday, using a dive team, K9's, drones and sonar technology to try to find Riley.

The bank card is the latest evidence in his disappearance.

Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2024

We have been following Riley's disappearance since the beginning. If you want to see our previous reports, watch the videos below.

We spoke with Riley Strain's parents Saturday, and they thanked the community for being so relentless in the search for their son.

Riley Strain's parents say thank you, and keep sharing their son's story

Luke Bryan's bar said they only served Riley one drink the night he disappeared.

Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink

Emergency officials searched the Cumberland River for Riley multiple times.