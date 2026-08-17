TIMBER! yelling contest brings vocal-powered showdown to Wilson Co. Tennessee State Fair

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — I've always loved an unusual fair competition. The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair definitely has those.

This year, the fair hosted something new, something that drew in Cheyenne Genberg and Justin Franiak.

"It's the Wilson County Fair-lympics!" Franiak laughed.

They work for Cumulus Media. Franiak hosts The Overnight Ride.

The fair this year has a focus on forestry. That's led to this special competition.

"You have never shouted Timber?" I asked.

"Just during the Kesha song!" Franiak answered.

"TIIIIMBEEEER!" a man shouted into a microphone, launching the fair's Timber Yelling Contest.

Not just anybody's going to have the pipes for this, but I guess if anybody does, it's going to be people at the fair.

"HOOOWDYYY! Just so proud to be here!" shouted a woman playing Minnie Pearl at the competition.

Generally, the timber yelling was all about volume. However, one competitor took on cutting a tree without HOA approval.

"Timbeeerrrr," he whispered to the laughs of the crowd.

Not bad, but competition was on the way; a metro school bus driver. Oh, she'd been training her whole life for this.

The bus driver held her "timber" for a full 18 seconds.

Franiak went up.

"I don't sweat this much when I cut trees!" he laughed. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall."

Franiak went back and forth with the crowd.

"When I say TIM, you say BER!" he called. "TIM! BER! TIM! BER!"

"I won!" Franiak said.

"I got third in the husband calling!" Genberg added. "This is better than my wedding day!"

It's all just part of the beauty of the fair. Where else can you pick up a donut bacon burger and rest a spell to the dulcet sounds of TIIIMMMBBBBEEERRRR?

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.