Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival back in-person this month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The lineup for the world’s largest songwriters-only festival will be released Tuesday.

The five-day Tin Pan South Songwriter's Festival is also back in-person and celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This year's festival will feature more than 300 songwriters at nine venues.

People who attend will hear recognizable artists and songwriters, but also some newcomers.

The festival was established by the National Songwriters Association International and every genre is represented.

“All of the writers performing at Tin Pan South are donating their time to allow us to raise money around the festival. We do have a panel of industry professionals who makes sure it’s an amazing festival that's going to make the Nashville Songwriters Association proud and the city of Nashville proud. I think we've really done that this year,” Festival Director Jennifer Turnbow explained.

This is the first time in two-years the festival will be back in-person with COVID-19 policies varying at each venue.

The festival’s director Jennifer Turnbow describes the whole experience as a magical one.

“I love that they play their hits but they also play new songs that they're writing and excited about. Then they also play you the songs that never made the radio, maybe they were a deep album cut or they never ended up really doing anything commercially,” Turnbow said.

At 10 this morning, week-long passes will be available for purchase and the lineup for Tin Pan South will be released.

The festival runs from March 29th to April 2nd.

For more information and to purchase passes, click here.

