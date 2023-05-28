Tina Turner Museum to hold Twilight Vigil in honor of the late 'Queen of Rock'

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday evening the late 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner will be honored at her museum in Brownsville.

The museum is about a two-hour drive from Nashville, but it will be worth it for the Twilight Memorial that will honor her legacy.

It will be happening at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center & Tina Turner Museum.

Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark said the memorial will be an opportunity for her family and fans to extend comfort to each other.

Attendees are encouraged to sign a memory board and share their condolences. Speakers will share their reflections of the 12-time Grammy award winner, and as the sun sets, candles will be lit in her memory.

Tina was from Nutbush, Tennessee, only about 20 minutes away from the museum. The part of the center dedicated to Tina's life and career was her old school building.

People can look back at her groundbreaking performances, costumes, and all that she overcame to become an icon Sunday night at the museum, in what will be a lovely tribute to the queen.