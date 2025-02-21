Tips for homemade cocktails on National Margarita Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFTV) — Ahead of this National Margarita Day representatives with the Cielo Tequila offer tips for making the cocktail at home.
The drink consist primarily of a tequila, orange flavored liqueur, lime juice and an optional sweetner.
Watch the video for more ideas and tips for making your own version.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!
-Rebecca Schleicher