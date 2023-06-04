Tips to make sure you and your car are ready for the heat.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Going from a mild May immediately into the hottest weather so far this year once June hit definitely may be a shock to many. So it is time to change your mindset for the summer.

AAA shared some tips to make sure you and your car are prepared for the heat.

First and foremost, do not leave children and pets in your parked car. It gets hot quickly during the day, so even if you believe you are making a quick trip in the morning, AAA said in just 10 minutes a car can heat up to 20 degrees.

According to noheatstroke.org, an average 38 children die from heatstroke inside hot cars every year nationwide.

Do not try doing your errand with the windows down and air conditioning running either. Open windows do not help much, and leaving your car on can pose other safety risks to children and pets.

AAA also recommended checking five key areas so that your vehicle can survive the higher temperatures: battery, engine coolant, tires, engine fluids and air conditioning.

It is also always smart to have an emergency kit to prepare for a summer breakdown. It should include things like water, jumper cables, a spare tire, a flashlight and a first aid kit.

