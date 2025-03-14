Tips to prepare for severe weather and ensure your family is safe!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We want you to be ready for anything life throws your way and with upcoming storms, that means making sure your family is prepared.

The first round of storms is expected tonight.

If you have plans outdoors tonight or tomorrow - go ahead and start thinking of a backup in case those get canceled. TEMA officials aren't ruling out the possibility of nighttime tornadoes and as we know those can be really sporadic so stay tuned here, turn on alerts on your phone.

If you've got a weather radio this morning is a great time to make sure it's got a full battery.

If you're visiting and not as familiar with some of phases of severe weather, just remember: a tornado watch means it's possible and a tornado warning means it's been spotted and it's time to seek a safe low lying space.

