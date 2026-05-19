TIRRC sues Tennessee Highway Patrol over ICE collaboration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Davidson County Chancery Court against the Tennessee Highway Patrol, alleging troopers have unlawfully collaborated with federal immigration agents during traffic stops.

According to the lawsuit, TIRRC and several taxpayer plaintiffs claim the Highway Patrol has increasingly worked alongside U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop motorists for the purpose of investigating immigration status.

The lawsuit alleges THP directed troopers to conduct traffic stops “for the ulterior purpose of looking for civil immigration violations,” which plaintiffs argue violates constitutional protections against unreasonable seizures and racial profiling.

“The THP’s programmatic use of this tactic has essentially turned some state roadways into immigration checkpoints, and it has wasted THP resources that should be spent to make those roadways safer,” Mike Holley, senior counsel for TIRRC, said in a statement.

Holley referenced what the lawsuit describes as a concentrated THP operation in Nashville in May 2025 and alleged similar tactics continue in Memphis.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of TIRRC members and seven taxpayer plaintiffs, whom the organization described as community leaders, activists and citizens from across Tennessee.

The plaintiffs argue the enforcement tactics have intimidated immigrant communities and separated families. They are asking the court to declare the practices unlawful and prohibit THP from directing troopers to conduct traffic stops primarily for immigration investigations.

“At TIRRC we are focused on advocating for the rights and freedoms of our community members using every tool available to us, including the power of the law,” TIRRC Executive Director Lisa Sherman Luna said in a statement. “Regardless of race, immigration status, or where we live in the state, all of us are guaranteed the rights granted to us in the Constitution and we will continue to defend our community in the streets and in the courts when our rights are violated.”

The lawsuit comes months after a joint investigation by NewsChannel 5, Lighthouse Reports, the Nashville Banner and other media partners examined more than 50 hours of body camera footage from a May 2025 THP and ICE operation in Nashville. The investigation raised questions about racial profiling and immigration enforcement tactics after footage showed troopers questioning drivers and passengers about where they were born during traffic stops for minor violations. The reporting also found many of those detained had no criminal record.