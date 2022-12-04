'Tis the Season: Donelson community gathers for annual Christmas tree lighting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community members in Donelson came together for the annual Christmas tree lighting which has become a yearly tradition.

The event was held at the Fifty Forward Station. Of course, there was a special appearance from Santa Clause. And before the countdown to the tree lighting, there was a parade and food for people to enjoy. The group Hip Donelson also made a $2500 donation to the Metro Police Christmas Charities.

Organizers said the event is a team effort that highlights how remarkable their community is.

"Even though it gets bigger and bigger every year it still feels like that small town. And the non profits and the chamber and all that, when they come together and help put on this event, you can feel that small town atmosphere. And so, you know, it makes the holiday that much more special," council member Jeff Syracuse, said.

The Fifty Forward Station will continue to host the Christmas tree lighting until construction of the new Donelson Branch library is finished.