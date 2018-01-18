Titans Announce First Interview For New Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans officials announced they have conducted their first interview for a head coach candidate.

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel was interviewed by the Titans.

Vrabel is an Ohio State graduate. He began coaching there at OSU after which he took a job with the Houston Texans.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said earlier this week he’s looking for a “leader of men,” and in today's announcement officials said Vrabel has a great reputation because of his leadership qualities.

From his playing days in the NFL to his time as an assistant coach, those around him have raved about his presence, and how others respond to him.