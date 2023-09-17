Titans celebrate 25th anniversary at first home game of the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will have its first home game against the Chargers on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but it is more than just a game for the team.

The Titans are celebrating its 25th anniversary of being called the 'Titans'. The team changed its name from the 'Tennessee Oilers' to the 'Titans' before the 1999 season.

To honor the anniversary, the team will wear a commemorative helmet sticker that will be worn throughout the season. Rally towels will be distributed to fans as they enter the stadium. Fans were also asked to vote on their Top 10 favorite moments in Titans history and the choices will be revealed throughout the game.

The Titans are also doing a lot to give back to the community during this first home game.

The officers who were quick to respond to the Covenant School the day of the mass shooting back in March will serve as the honorary 12th Titan during the game. The five officers — Officer Rex Engelbert, Detective Michael Collazo, Sergeant Jeff Mathes, Detective Ryan Cagle, and Detective Zachary will be honored on the field before kickoff for their bravery.

The Titans will also recognize Hispanic Heritage Month by having two Hispanic student-athletes join T-Rac for his ride out to the field during pregame. Zuleyka Fuente from Cane Ridge High School's Girls Flag Football team and Daniel Bravo from Antioch High School's football team.

The Titans will also host a community tailgate for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee Latino Achievers Group, which helps Latino students in Nashville achieve in school and apply for colleges.

Fans are being asked to bring school supplies to the game to donate to the non-profit Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership, or PENCIL, which helps Metro school teachers get the supplies they need for their students. PENCIL staff will be outside of Nissan Stadium starting at 10 a.m. to collect donations. Most needed items include pencils, markers, erasers, and notebooks.

Flu shots will also be provided starting at 10 a.m. and until the end of 3rd quarter in the North Concourse near Gate 3. People are asked to bring their insurance card with them to get the shot. This way fans can stay healthy and not have to miss any games this season. People can get their shot at future home games, too, as long as supplies last.