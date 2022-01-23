Titans fans gear up: Local store sees business boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans fans have been buying up gear at Sport Seasons all week.

Sales Associate, Barry Chumley, said everything from car decals and stickers to sweaters and jerseys, are flying off the shelves. He says today was the busiest day since Christmas.

“With this being on and the fan being able to attend the games, it’s definitely a boost, he said.”

Chumley said jerseys have been the most wanted item, but with the cold weather, many fans have also purchased sweaters and hats.

"This morning we opened up early at eight o’clock so that we could have plenty of time for fans to come out and buy the merchandise on their way to the game especially since it’s cold outside," Chumley said "So it was very busy this morning, line all the way out to the door."

The store says more merchandise will be coming in soon.

“It’s still been a little difficult with supply issues, but we’ve been able to keep stock pretty well,” Chumley said.

