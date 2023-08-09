Titans fans plan ways to secure tickets at the team's new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is about a year out from the official groundbreaking of the new Titans Stadium, but the excitement is heating up.

On Wednesday, the team dropped a promotional video with new renderings, and fans are getting pumped up for it.

"Definitely looks like something from the future. It looks unreal and awesome." Titans fan Kora Selph said.

The new video showcases renderings of the 1.75 million square feet stadium, setting the stage for a new era in sports.

"It was like wow. This is really happening like — this is what it is. I'm super excited about it," Titans fan Bam Rich said.

This new stadium will host 62,000 fans. Even Mother Nature won't be able to rain on this parade. The Titans have designed a retractable ceiling, ensuring that rain or shine, fans will be comfortable.

To ensure fans can secure prime spots in the new stadium, the Titans are rolling out an exclusive waiting list. This waiting list will offer fans the chance to snag Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs), luxury suites, and premier seating.

Fans will be able to explore various seating options and reserve their preferred seats with a simple deposit.

While the stadium is still in its early stages of construction, fans are gearing up to rush to the website on Aug. 15th, when the waiting list officially opens. They're eager to secure their place in history as the Titans embark on their next chapter.

The grand debut of the new Titans Stadium is anticipated for 2027. Join the waitlist.