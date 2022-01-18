Titans fans want to welcome back Derrick Henry with a drumroll fit for a king

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have given fans a lot to cheer for this season, but this Saturday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals may give a royal reason to be rowdy, even before the first snap.

The Return of the King.

"I mean, he’s the king right? He’s the reason that we get a lot of the national recognition we get," said Will Craig, a longtime Titans season ticket holder.

Craig wants to make sure Henry gets a hero's welcome when he is introduced before the game. So he tweeted out an idea:

69,000 Titans fans giving a drum roll for a running back, known for rolling all over defenders. "You get a big stadium wide drum roll, people down here in Brentwood will feel it and hear it and be ready to know the Titans are ready to play football again," Craig said.

Much like Henry's yard totals, retweets of Will's idea only continues to grow. "I love that it’s a fan oriented, a fan organic kind of experience for this drum roll," said Craig.

But even if his idea doesn't take hold, Craig still plans to do his part on Saturday. "I’m hopefully not going to have a voice by the end of the game by how much I’m going to be yelling and screaming," he said.

Because in addition to royalty, it may also require a raucous crowd to take home a win. "I think we can be loud, we can be proud and I think the Titans can have success and really make Nashville a place where opponents don’t want to come to," said Craig.

NewsChannel 5 asked the Tennessee Titans organization about the idea. They were a little coy, reminding us that Henry still hasn't been officially activated for Saturday's playoff matchup. But they did say they're appreciative of all the hype and excitement that surrounds this Divisional round game.

You can watch our Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday at 3:30 pm, only on NewsChannel 5.

