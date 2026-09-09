Titans' Jeffery Simmons pledges $1,980 per sack to help single parents find stable housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is turning his performance on the field into support for single parents seeking stable housing in Nashville.

Simmons is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville to launch “Sacks for Forever Homes,” an initiative aimed at helping single-parent families move closer to affordable homeownership.

Through his Give Em A Reason Foundation, Simmons has pledged $1,980 for every sack he records during the 2026 NFL season. The money will directly support single parents seeking stable housing.

For Simmons, the effort is personal. He grew up in a single-parent household with five children and experienced multiple moves as a child.

“‘Sacks For Forever Homes' is bigger than football for me; it’s personal,” Simmons said. “Growing up with a single mom, moving from place to place, and not always having the stability of a permanent home, I know what that uncertainty feels like. So this season, I’m committing $1,980 for every sack to help give single parents and their children something every family deserves… a safe, stable place they can call home forever.”

Fans can also participate by pledging a donation for every Simmons sack or making a one-time contribution.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville said single-parent households can face economic disadvantages when it comes to housing access and affordability.

“We are incredibly grateful for Jeffery's belief in the work of Habitat for Humanity and his understanding through lived experience of the benefits stable housing through homeownership offers a family,” said Lauren Payne, the organization's chief philanthropy officer. “His 'Sack for Forever Homes' campaign will help to remove barriers to attaining and sustaining affordable homeownership.”

The campaign will run throughout the NFL season.

Simmons, a Pro Bowl defensive tackle, was selected by the Titans with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He created the Give Em A Reason Foundation in 2022, initially focusing on youth empowerment through sports, self-esteem building and creating opportunities.

The foundation is now building toward a new focus on helping single parents secure stable housing for their families.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville serves a five-county region. During its 40-year history, the organization says it has built more than 1,100 homes and worked with more than 180,000 volunteers.

People interested in donating to the “Sacks for Forever Homes” campaign can find more information here.