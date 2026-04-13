Titans radio analyst, longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis dies at 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dave McGinnis, a longtime NFL coach and radio analyst for the Tennessee Titans, has died at age 74.

McGinnis passed away Monday afternoon in Nashville after battling an illness, surrounded by family.

Known to many as “Coach Mac,” McGinnis had been hospitalized since March 4. In the weeks leading up to his death, he was visited by family, friends, and former players and coaches, remaining in good spirits and continuing to connect with those around him even as his health declined.

Born Aug. 7, 1951, in Independence, Kansas, McGinnis was a football lifer. He played at Texas Christian University before beginning a coaching career that spanned more than four decades.

He spent 13 years coaching at the college level, including stops at TCU, Missouri, Indiana State, and Kansas State, before moving to the NFL, where he built a long career as an assistant coach, coordinator, and head coach.

McGinnis served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000 to 2003, compiling a 17-40 record.

He later joined Jeff Fisher’s staff with the Titans in 2004, spending eight seasons as linebackers coach. McGinnis followed Fisher to the Rams organization before returning to Tennessee in 2017.

He then became a fixture on Titans radio, serving as the team’s color analyst alongside Mike Keith and later Taylor Zarzour, where his passion for the game and storytelling made him a fan favorite.

“Our hearts are broken. Coach Mac was a treasure. He poured his heart into everything he did — as a coach, a broadcaster, and a mentor to so many,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said. “He taught generations of players and colleagues not just about football, but about toughness, integrity, and how to carry yourself the right way.”

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said McGinnis’ impact extended far beyond football.

“My heart aches with the loss of Coach Mac, who was so much more than a coach and broadcaster — he was family,” Strunk said. “Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty, and love for the Titans never wavered.”

Throughout his career, McGinnis was widely respected for both his football knowledge and the relationships he built across the league and in Nashville.

He is remembered as a mentor, teacher, and beloved voice in the Titans community.