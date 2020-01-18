Titans superfan shows off extensive memorabilia collection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Lorrita Turnley says she is a loyal Tennessee Titans fan, she means it.

She backs up her love for the team with an extensive memorabilia collection in the bedroom of her Germantown home. She has nicknamed the space the “Titans Cave.” Every inch of space in the room is filled with stuffed animals, photos from games, clothing, and everything in between. She started working on the project when she retired in 2016.

“I like to have things that no one else has,” said Turnley.

She has hand-designed lamps, shoes and hats, as well as, posters and photos of players past and present.

She shops at Goodwill for bargains, and some of the items on display are handmade.

“I went to the Titans practice field and they gave away flags. I ended up with a bunch of flags, and I said ‘what am I going to do with these flags?’” said Turnley. “I turned them into pillows.”

Turnley is a season ticket holder and never misses a game. She watches all the away games in the cave.

“When I am at home watching I’m nervous,” said Turnley. “I flip channels because it scares me to death.”

She also finds space to sleep in the cave. She has to remove the countless Titans pillows and stuffed animals from her bed to make room.

Turnley is a Nashville native, but oddly enough, hasn’t been a Titans fan her entire life. She started rooting for the team in 2005 and has never looked back.

She is a well-known face at games and practices and even earned the nickname “Crazy Titans Lady.”

She can’t wait to watch the AFC Championship game on Sunday. She is predicting the Titans will beat the Chiefs 35-24, and her favorite player, Derrick Henry, will help lead the team to victory.