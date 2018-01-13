Titans Viewing Party To Be Held At The George Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Titans fans in Nashville have been gearing up for the big game, and many have planned to head downtown to watch it.
The George Jones on 2nd Avenue has planned to host a viewing party for the second week in a row.
This week, more than 50 screens will be showing the game on three levels of the building.
Around 1,000 people watched the Titans game against the Chiefs, and even bigger crowds have been expected this week as the Titans take on the Patriots. Titans fever has continued to grow!
“I think it’s amazing to see the Titans in the playoffs and the way they won the game,” said Frank Miller, of The George Jones. “I think everyone is all in with the Titans, and to be a part of that energy is great.”
The party as been set to get started at 4 p.m. Saturday with the game starting at 7:15 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.