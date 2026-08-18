Titans, WeGo expand free bus service for home games with new Park & Ride options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans fans looking to avoid game-day traffic and parking will have a few more options this season.

The Tennessee Titans and WeGo Public Transit are renewing their partnership to offer free local bus fares systemwide on Titans home game days, while also adding new express service from Park & Ride locations in Hickory Hollow and Cool Springs.

Fans can now choose from nine local and express routes that connect directly to Nissan Stadium.

New express routes will operate from the Hickory Hollow Park & Ride and Cool Springs Park & Ride, joining existing express service from Bellevue, Gallatin and Hendersonville.

Local routes serving Nissan Stadium include:



Route 4 – Shelby

Route 14 – Whites Creek

Route 23 – Dickerson Pike

Route 41 – Golden Valley

Route 56 – Gallatin Pike

Fans can also use free Park & Ride locations at Madison Square, 700 Gallatin Pike, where Route 56 runs every 15 minutes, and Dollar General, 5445 Nolensville Pike, where Route 52A runs every 30 minutes.

Express Park & Ride options include Bellevue Park & Ride at 7650 Coley Davis Road and Hickory Hollow Park & Ride at 5624 Mt. View Road. Express service from both locations is free.

The Cool Springs Park & Ride at 730 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin costs $2 each way. Gallatin and Hendersonville service is also $2 each way, with stops at Greensboro North Park & Ride and the Hendersonville Kohl’s.

Passengers on the Williamson and Sumner County express buses can tap to pay using a QuickTicket card or app, credit or debit card, or mobile wallet. Local game-day routes in Davidson County are free.

At Nissan Stadium, buses will drop off and pick up passengers near Woodland Street and South 1st Street by the bridge. WeGo staff will be there to help fans find the right bus, and departure times may be adjusted if a game runs long.

Fans in Wilson and Davidson counties can also use the returning Titans Express train. Tickets must be bought online at least one hour before departure and cannot be purchased onboard on game days. Regular weekday Star tickets and passes are not valid on the Titans Express.