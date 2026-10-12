Titans wide receiver is part of American Heart Association ambassador class to promote CPR certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Heart Association said a Tennessee Titans player is one of this season's NFL player ambassadors encouraging CPR certification.

Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver Chimere Dike is part of the Third annual Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class. The program promotes Hands-Only CPR through public service announcements, social media, and community initiatives.

The program began following the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football in early January 2023.

The American Heart Association said more than half of people experiencing cardiac arrest outside the hospital do not receive immediate care.

For more information on CPR classes, go here