Titans will not require masks or proof of vaccination this season at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When fans return to Nissan Stadium this Sunday for the season home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, it will be back to full capacity and masks will only be optional, not required.

That is, at least for now.

Like a quarterback under center, the NFL has given teams an option play -- they can set their own COVID-19 protocols, based in part on the local and state rules in their area. Months ago, all COVID restrictions were dropped at both the city and state level, so the Titans will follow suit.

"We’re planning on full capacity on Sunday and the hope and expectation is that will be the case for the rest of the year," said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill.

But in week two, when the Titans travel to Seattle, fans there will be in a totally different environment. The Seahawk's Luman Field is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and fans must wear masks at all times. Nihill says that isn't their plan, but fans should be prepared for potential changes if needed. "As with last year, we will be as flexible as necessary to keep the season going," he said.

That includes if Metro's restrictions change. Several Metro Council members have been pushing the health department to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. NewsChannel 5 asked Nihill if that happens, how would policies change at Nissan Stadium?

"We are just regularly in close contact with the folks over at Metro, and the NFL has a host of national and international health experts and we will continue to heed their advice and requirements," said Nihill.

Meanwhile, if you attended the Titans - Bears preseason game, you may remember seeing long lines to get into Nissan Stadium due to gate staffing issues.

To help encourage fans to get to the stadium earlier this Sunday, they're hosting a $2 Turn Up Party, where fans can buy $2 beers from 10 - 11:30 am. They hope that will ease some of the long lines.