Big Machine to be title sponsor of Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big Machine has been named the title sponsor for Music City Grand Prix.

The entertainment and spirits company will sponsor this year's inaugural race set for August 6 through 8.

“Having Big Machine on board is a great alignment with our brand,” says Matt Crews, CEO of Music City Grand Prix. “Big Machine’s President and CEO Scott Borchetta is a racing enthusiast himself and has been an integral part of Music City Grand Prix as an owner. He will also provide his expertise in music - further proving this festival will be one of speed and sound.”

Last fall, IndyCar announced a multi-year contract to run the three-day festival in downtown Nashville starting this year. IndyCar's Mark Miles described the Music City Grand Prix as three days of racing, food and music.

Nissan Stadium and the Tennessee Titans are partnering with Music City Grand Prix for the event. A 2.17-mile temporary track will race across Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back. The race will be an addition to the current IndyCar circuit.

The Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corporation anticipates at least $20 million in visitor spending during the festival.

Tickets are on sale now, with three-day ticket packages starting at $119. For more information on tickets, click here or call 615-565-4650.