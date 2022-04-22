Watch
TJ Osborne, Leslie Jordan among this year's Nashville Pride Parade grand marshals

Nashville Pride
Nashville Pride's parade grand marshals for 2022 are Alberta Hardison, Greg Cason, Leslie Jordan, TJ Osborne.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:40:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Pride has announced who will serve as grand marshal for this year's parade, including TJ Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, and comedian and actor Leslie Jordan.

Community leaders Greg Cason and Alberta Hardison will join Osborne and Jordan in the role.

The 2022 parade will return to Lower Broadway on Saturday, June 25 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will kick off Nashville's Pride weekend celebration.

More than 100 marchers, floats, vehicles and marching bands will participate in the annual parade. Nashville Pride said further details on the parade will be released in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Nashville Pride released its festival lineup, with WALK THE MOON and Tanya Tucker set to headline.

During the event, this year's Equality Award winners will be honored on the festival main stage alongside the grand marshals. Terry Vo will receive the Mark Manasco Community Service Award and Pam Kelner will receive the Ally Award.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
