TN Department of Health confirms first positive measles case in the state since 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health officials with the Barren River Health District and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, and the Tennessee Department of Health have confirmed a case of measles in a Tennessee resident. KDPH confirms it's a student at Western Kentucky University.

The unvaccinated student had recently traveled internationally, where they were exposed to measles, according to KDPH. The individual attended classes and activities on campus and in the local community while infectious on Aug. 28, 29, and 30. No further information about the student has been released due to their privacy regulations.

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses," said KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. "Individuals who were exposed and are unvaccinated should quarantine for 21 days after their exposure and contact their health care provider immediately if they develop symptoms. It is important to call the health care facility to make them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms prior to entering, so that others are not exposed."

Symptoms of measles typically begin eight to 12 days after exposure and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes.

The characteristic measles rash appears three to five days after the onset of symptoms, starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

Kentucky and Tennessee health officials are collaborating to assess the potential exposure of individuals who were at the following locations during the specified times:

- The Commons at Helm Library (WKU): 1906 College Heights Blvd. #11067, Bowling Green, KY 42101



Wednesday, Aug. 28, (7:45-10 a.m.; 8-10:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 29, (7:45-10 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 30, (7:45-10 a.m.)

- WKU Student Union – Starbucks: 1906 College Heights Blvd., Bowling Green, KY 42101



Wednesday, Aug. 28, (6:30-9:30 p.m.)

- Simply Ramen Restaurant: 801 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42014



Thursday, Aug. 29, (7-11 p.m.)

Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai, interim director of health for the Metro Nashville Public Health Department, emphasized the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of measles.

"Since the 1960s, we've had vaccines that are highly effective. Even one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective in protecting against measles," she said. "Vaccines don’t cure. Getting people vaccinated is what is effective."

In the United States, the first dose of the MMR vaccine is typically given to children between 12 and 15 months, followed by a second dose at 4 to 6 years old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that there have been several measles outbreaks this year linked to international travel. The CDC issued a health advisory earlier this year to inform clinicians and public health officials of an increase in global and U.S. measles cases.

Learn more about the Measles on the website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5. com