TN Dept. of Education to hold town hall meetings for 'clear accountability' for parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents, the people in charge of your child's education want to make sure you know how their school is measuring up.

The Tennessee Department of Education is holding three meetings this week in the Midstate for parents to talk about the letter grading system for their child's school and get the clearest understanding of what's happening there academically.

The department says parents deserve an accountability system that lets them know how schools and their children are performing. These town halls will also help Tennessee schools and districts learn how they will be measured this fall.

The first meeting is happening today in Cookeville at Cookeville High School. Tomorrow's meeting is in Nashville at the Ellington Agricultural Center. The third conversation will be Thursday at Shelbyville Central High School. Every meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

The department of education says this fall they'll have all of their open communication through these local town halls, social media, and also written public comment.

In November, A-through-F letter grades will be published for each school on the State Report Card to implement a law passed several years ago.

“The law calls for a state letter grade system, and what I mean by that is for schools to have a rating system whereby they are assigned an A, B, C, D, or F grade,” said Tennessee Department of Education’s Chief of Staff Chelsea Crawford.

They are welcoming all public comment. You can submit them to schoollettergrades@tnedu.gov by September 15th.