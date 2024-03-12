TN educators and organizations to use spring break time off to protest governor's school voucher proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be Spring Break for a lot of districts this week, but many teachers are using their time off to have their voices heard.

Educators and more than 15 organizations are planning a protest today outside the state capitol to fight school vouchers. It's scheduled for 9 a.m. on the legislative plaza steps.

Educators and grassroot organizations say they've been clear in their opposition since Governor Lee announced the plan. They tell us they believe the program is a plot to defund public schools in a state that already ranks 44th in education investment.

The proposal to expand the voucher program would give families $7,000 to send their children to a private school of their choice. While educators say it would hurt schools by taking away from public school districts, supporters say this gives families the important freedom to choose what's best for their child.

Lawmakers have come up with three different proposals. The latest idea came from the Tennessee House. It calls for twenty thousand vouchers the first year to be made accessible to people in urban, suburban and rural areas.

The house also wants to scale back TCAP testing and eventually eliminate high school end of course exams.

It would include an increase in state contributions to teacher insurance plans which would raise teacher salaries since they'll pay less for insurance.

The plans are still making their way through the legislature. Look for more coverage later on NewsChannel 5. We'll be at the protest with the latest developments.