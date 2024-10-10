TN family drives farm supplies to North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us are still doing what we can to support survivors of Hurricane Helene.

One woman in Sumner County, says she was inspired to help storm victims, particularly farmers, affected in North Carolina.

"If they lose their livestock, they lose their livelihood," explained Tiffany Thomerson.

She noted hay and other costly farm materials can be ruined by floodwater.

However, it's not just feed and hay — it's winter clothes, blankets, boots and a myriad of other donations that she's driving to Canton, North Carolina Wednesday night.

Thanks to the help of her church and community, she'll be gifting over $12,000 worth of donations.

"I just hope they feel the love of...the love of their neighbor, you know?" Thomerson said, wiping away tears. "I'm just amazed! I'm just amazed, it's been a lot of work."

She also wanted to thank D&A Trucking for providing a way to transport everything.

Her goal is to load up another truck with donations in the next couple of weeks.

If you want to help, Thomerson will start accepting donations at the farm next Monday. The address is 365 Aplin Branch Road. She says their current needs are shoes and boots, shovels, hammers, rakes, hay, gloves and winter clothes.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.