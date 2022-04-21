TN GOP Chairman responds to criticism over ousting 3 candidates from 5th Congressional Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent decision by the Tennessee Republican Party's Executive Committee has resulted in a lot of people calling Scott Golden names, none of which include his title of chairman.

"Never Trumper, establishment, RINO, fascist, whatever. It’s just the rules of the Republican Party," explained TN GOP Chairman Scott Golden.

This week, 17 members of the executive committee voted to disqualify Morgan Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee — all of whom only recently moved to Tennessee — from the Fifth Congressional District ballot.

"None of the candidates met the voting requirement, so there was an opportunity for them to be vouched for by some of the local party members. But the vouching had to satisfy the members of the committee ultimately making the decision," said Golden.

For the first time in generations, redistricting has changed the Fifth Congressional district to lean conservative, so the race has gotten national attention.

It's not just those candidates furious with the TN GOP. President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., tweeted his outrage Wednesday night.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted a scathing thread directed at the state party, saying in part, "I can't imagine having the 2024 Republican National Convention in a state that would allow this type of corrupt politics."

"Criticism’s going to come, you take it for what it’s worth," replied Golden, saying he liked Graham and had met him when the South Carolina senator campaigned in Tennessee before.

Golden said this shouldn't have any impact on where the Grand Ole Party plans to hold their 2024 grand party and convention.

"We have made a very good case that the RNC should come to Nashville. I think that there are things that Nashville has that no other city can offer," said Golden. "And the members of the site selection committee, which is where the process is right now, they understand politics as well, so they're looking at what’s the best for the 2024 convention."

Nashville and Milwaukee are the two finalists the Republican National Committee is considering. A final vote on the host city is expected later this summer.

"They will make a recommendation prior to the summer meeting and then the members of the RNC will take a vote," Golden explained. "For us, it would be the dream of a lifetime."

In the meantime, Golden will be focused on winning one more frame on his wall, depicting elected Republicans in the state.

"Making sure we send one more vote to fire Nancy Pelosi in Washington D.C," he said.

