TN Governor's Christmas at the Capitol kicks off today with tree lighting ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're not feeling the spirit of the Christmas season yet, maybe you will after you see Governor Bill Lee’s Christmas at the Capitol celebration today!

The tree lighting ceremony is set to start at 5:30 Monday evening at the Legislative Plaza. There is a 35-foot Norway spruce tree that was donated by Ms. Dexie Goff, a retired Army veteran, to set the tone for this holiday season. The decorations are on it but preparations are underway for a list of events like the tree lighting, a performance by the choir room choir, the 129th Army band and a surprise visit from Santa.

The Governor and first lady will be joined by the middle Tennessee nonprofit My Friend's House who offer temporary, short-term residential support for at risk boys ages 12-18 in the state's custody. A big push by the governor and first lady is donations! They're inviting everyone to bring canned fruits, vegetables, baby diapers, and wipes to donate to Sevier County food ministries to help where they can.

Finally, there will be tours!

The Tennessee Residence will be open for tours from December 1-3 and December 7-10. The governor says this celebration highlights the beauty of Tennessee's natural landscapes and the joy of the coming of Christ and the salvation of the world.

All tours are self-guided, free to the public and require a reservation. Tour guests are encouraged to support five featured Tennessee nonprofits this holiday season by donating requested items. Click here to see the requested items. Click hereto reserve a tour.