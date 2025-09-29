TN Highway Safety Office highlight new effort to keep drivers safe on the roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seat belts save lives: that's the message highway safety officials want you to remember the next time you get behind the wheel.

This morning the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is holding an event to show off some of their new equipment to help remind the public of the dangers of driving without a seat belt.

The event starts at 10 am at the Nashville Auto-Diesel College on Brick Church Pike. The THSO recently purchased four new seat belt convincers through THSO grant funds to be utilized for community outreach and traffic safety education.

A seat belt convincer is a device that simulates the impact of a 5 to 7 mph crash, showing the benefits of wearing a seat belt even during a low-impact collision.

The agency will now have eight seat belt convincers to utilize across the state. Those who attend the demonstration will be able to participate in testing the new equipment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.