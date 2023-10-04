TN is now the first state where kids can receive early intervention up to age 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is the first state to provide early intervention services to children up to the age of 5, when they reach school age.

Up until now, families could only offer early intervention services to their kids from age 0 to age 3. The Tennessee General Assembly approved an extended option so that now, through the Individual with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the services are available until a child reaches Kindergarten age.

"It provides another tool in the toolbox," Cara Kumari, a Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) spokesperson, said. "It gives parents choices."

Previously, at age 3 parents had to ask their school district for special education services for their child, and it was only in-school options.

Some families aren't ready to put their child in a classroom at age 3, Kumari said. It gives them a way to keep offering the Tennessee Early Intervention system.

The program offers an individual therapy support plan that assesses what each individual child needs to reach their full potential and moves forward from there.

They offer a range of services, including developmental therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. It is completely free.

"We know these services can change the course of a child's life," Kumari said.

She and others are confident this will help children reach their full development.

“We’ve seen children across Tennessee make incredible strides in their development through early intervention services,” said Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) Commissioner Brad Turner. “We are thrilled we can continue to lead the nation and take this opportunity to give families the support they need to help their children grow and prepare for school.”

Learn more about the program online.