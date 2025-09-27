TN National Guard to be deployed to Memphis soon: What will that look like?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — For two weeks, Memphis has been waiting to see how President Trump’s plan to send Tennessee National Guard troops would play out.

Friday, we heard from local leaders, including Governor Bill Lee, about what that deployment will look like.

State representative Antonio Parkinson said the troop deployment would last two months. He expects about 150 troops from Tennessee to take part.

But unlike other deployments seen this year, leaders say this will not resemble a military takeover.

"The guard will not be making arrests, and the guard will not be armed except and unless the local law enforcement makes a request for that. So this is mission-dependent," assured Governor Bill Lee during a press conference this week, adding there will be no tanks or military equipment, as was the case in other states.

The Guard will join state troopers and federal agencies like the FBI, ATF and DEA to form the "Memphis Safe Task Force," with operations beginning next week.

Lee added that the state will provide an additional $100 million in grant funds to improve safety in the city.

"It's an effort to combine what we're doing with this task force with additional resources from the state to magnify the effectiveness of this," he said.

Meanwhile, State Representative Antonio Parkinson spoke with Ben Hill in an Inside Politics interview this week, saying crime is still an issue, but it's trending downward in the city.

Even so, with troops moving in, leaders will make the most of the situation.

"I don't care what they throw at me — at us. I'm going to take it and try to flip it to my benefit and the benefit of my people. That's my mindset," he explained.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young chimed in at the press conference with Governor Lee as well. He said he didn't ask for the National Guard, but he'll work to make sure the extra resources are put to good use.

"Memphis is a city that I love, been here all my life. And I want to see Memphis succeed, and I will say that success is the only option," he concluded.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.