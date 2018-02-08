TN Sports Hall Of Fame Celebrates Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame celebrated Black History Month by honoring the history of its African American Inductees.

It will lass all month, but they kicked it off with a reception at Bridestone Arena, which featured multiple guest speakers and was hosted by former NewsChannel 5 sports director Hope Hines.

The guest speakers included Representative Raumesh Akbari, Blaine Bishop,Howard Gentry, Senator Thelma Harper and Lester McClain.

Each day the Hall of Fame will highlight an outstanding African American Inductee on social media and show a different movie its theatre every week.

HOF officials said they guest inductees highlighted the organization's ideals of educating youth through sports.