TN State Rep. Gloria Johnson to make announcements across the state as she considers U.S. Senate run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson may announce a bid for the U.S. Senate as early as tomorrow.

Representative Johnson is expected to make an important announcement in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis starting tomorrow, alongside her supporters and other elected officials.

In Nashville, the announcement will be at the Tennessee Women's Suffrage monument on the Centennial Park walking trail Tuesday at noon.

Johnson filed exploratory paperwork last month which is the step that often comes just before officially launching a campaign. This allows her to raise money for traveling and polling, and other campaign-related work without formally entering the race.

Regardless of if she plans to run for Senator Marsha Blackburn's seat, it's expected to be an uphill battle for Democrats. The state hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.

2020 Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw, a community activist and organizer from Memphis has already declared her candidacy for the seat. She won the nomination four years ago in a heavily contested primary, but later lost to GOP senator Bill Hagerty in the general election in a landslide.

Curiosity is sweeping the state to see if tomorrow's announcement will be an official run for that seat.