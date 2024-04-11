TN to become first state in nation to allow international doctors to practice care without U.S. residency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is preparing to become the first state in the nation to make it easier for experienced doctors in other countries who migrate to the United States to provide care even if they didn't do their residency in the U.S.

It's called the Tennessee Medical Pathway Law, and it's set to go in effect on July 1st. Recently, the Medical Board of Tennessee provided updates about the way this will work, and the requirements doctors need to have completed to practice in the state.

According to the board, those doctors must complete a three-year post-graduate training program, whether it's a residency or fellowship training in their home country or have practiced for at least three out of the last five years outside the U.S.

There has to be evidence of them being an international graduate, they have to have to have a job offer from a healthcare provider in Tennessee that runs an ACGME-accredited post-graduate training program, the board must assess the medical professional's competency, and they must have an ECFMG certification to be able to practice.

Currently, the board of medical examiners issues a temporary license for a limited duration to certain international medical school graduates. The bill passed last year.