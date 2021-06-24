Watch
TN Voices seeking applicants for more than 22 positions across the state

TN Voices
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 23, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re in need of a job that can not only support you, but also support mental health efforts in the state, TN Voices might be the solution.

TN Voices, a mental health non-profit organization, is launching a campaign to invite applicants who are interested in supporting efforts to increase mental health awareness in the state.

The non-profit is hoping to fill more than 22 full-time positions across the state.

According to a press release from TN voices, the agency will provide a full benefits package for full-time employees, a 403b plan with match and supplemental benefits.

If you are interested in completing an application, click the link here.

