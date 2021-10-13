tnAchieves still needs nearly 6,000 TN Promise mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — tnAchieves says it needs an additional 5,900 volunteer mentors to support TN Promise applicants before the December 3 deadline.

TN Promise is a partnership with tnAchieves and allows every graduating high school senior the chance to attend a community or technical college tuition-free with mentor support.

Mentors will spend one hour a month helping students as they transition from high school to college. In 2022, tnAchieves says mentors will have the choice to serve either virtually or in person.

tnAchieves says Davidson County needs an additional 312 mentors to meet its goal of 623. Other Middle Tennessee counties with remaining mentor need include:

Cheatham County: 43 Mentors still needed

Dickson County: 59 Mentors still needed

Houston County: 9 Mentors still needed

Humphreys County: 19 Mentors still needed

Montgomery County: 154 Mentors still needed

Robertson County: 76 Mentors still needed

Rutherford County: 357 Mentors still needed

Stewart County: 12 Mentors still needed

Sumner County: 221 Mentors still needed

Trousdale County: 11 Mentors still neede

Williamson County: 332 Mentors still needed

Wilson County: 164 Mentors still needed

tnAchieves you must be 21 years of age and will be subject to a background check. For more information or to apply, you can click here or contact tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org.