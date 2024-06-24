Watch Now
To continue terminal roadway improvements, BNA is closing one lane tomorrow, June 25

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 24, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To continue making terminal roadway improvements, the Nashville International Airport is closing the far right lane leading up to the departures level tomorrow, June 25.

The closure is so that BNA can remove existing curbs to make space for another lane.

The project will create four lanes instead of only three, making two lanes available both for arrivals and departures. Construction on the new lane will begin after June 25, according to BNA.

The lane will reopen after June 25.

