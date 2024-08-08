To get people in the door and on the streets, Acadian Ambulance Service is offering a tuition-free EMT course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — When there aren't enough first responders, emergency response times go up, other EMS workers take on extra stress, and it becomes a vicious cycle.

Of course, this isn't a problem when the industry is well-staffed.

The National EMS Academy with Acadian Ambulance Service here in Nashville is offering a tuition-free class to entice people to enter the career.

In Tennessee, the company provides non-emergency medical transports for the most critically sick or injured patients.

"It is no contractual agreement, and with that it comes a guaranteed full-time opportunity or part-time because now you're licensed," explained Dria Farmer.

Dria Farmer is a paramedic and recruiter for Acadian. She says good people make the best EMS workers.

"A lot of people want to make a difference in some shape, form, or fashion," said Dria Farmer. "No matter big or small, a lot of people want to make a difference."

Right now, the EMS industry needs more EMTs and paramedics.

In the early days of COVID-19, almost one-third of new EMS workers left the industry. They didn't want to be on the front lines. The industry is still bouncing back.

With it being such a critical career, the National EMS Academy and Acadian teamed up to create a cost-free course to make it easier to become an EMT.

We drove around Nashville with Farmer and Shevelle James, an EMT. They told us what this career has meant to them.

"It makes me feel really good as an individual to help someone's family member in a time of need, and do all I can to increase their chances of survival," said Shevelle James.

Anyone with any background who wants to help people is encouraged to apply for the class.

"People will remember you in this job. People remember when they're sincerely helped," Farmer said.

The free 12-week EMT class starts September 9 and ends in December. It meets twice a week at the ambulance garage at 910 Twin Elms Court in Nashville. It will cover things like CPR, early intervention, and basic life support. Part of the class involves working on an ambulance and taking calls. Some people will even get paid.

"We do offer our class candidates to come and work with us as EMS drivers, so we have that position as our EMT apprentices," Farmer said.

Applications are due by August 23. Applicants will need to take a short exam to get into the class. The top 20 scores will get a spot.

