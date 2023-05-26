To-go alcohol to go away in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was started during the pandemic as a way to keep restaurants afloat -- but soon, to-go alcohol will be going away.

Some restaurants worry taking away the "To Go" alcohol option will take away extra income for employees.

"We survived the pandemic; we can survive to-go alcohol going away," said Drew Pate with Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville. "But it's just an extra hurdle in a time when there are things holding us back, to make things a little easier if they can."

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission points to low ID check compliance rates specifically for to-go drinks, but Rosepepper says while they have a strict ID checking policy, there have always been ways to get around ID checks, even sitting down in a restaurant.

"We don't give someone an alcoholic drink to someone who doesn't show us an ID, but then when we leave, their friend gives them a sip," Pate said. "If that's your argument, there are bigger holes in the system than just to-go alcohol."

At the end of the day, Rosepepper says getting rid of what we've gotten used to over the last three years hurts workers who count on the extra sales the most.

"To-go alcohol means higher sales, higher sales mean higher tip averages, and tips are how people pay rent and pay bills," Pate said.