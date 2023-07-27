To save on your electric bill, NES suggests upping your thermostat to 78 degrees... or even higher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With dangerous heat in the forecast, Nashville Electric Service is suggesting ways you can cut down on your electric bill.

Among other energy-saving tips, like turning off fans when you're not in the room, NES suggests that you "set your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees."

"I don't think, if they say 78 degrees, they've ever had kids," said Joseph Mendenhall, spending an afternoon at Smith Springs beach. "A hot kid is an angry kid, and 78 is way too hot."

The 78-degree recommendation comes from the U.S. Department of Energy in a 2009 Energy Star Report. And Energy Star doesn't stop there.

Those suggestions say you should bump up the thermostat to 82 degrees while you sleep, and a sweltering 85 degrees during the day when you're gone.

The Department of Energy has since backed off those suggestions, saying Americans should set their thermostat to "whatever temperature they choose."

NES says if 78 degrees seems a little much, raising the temperature just a little bit from what you're used to will help save you money.