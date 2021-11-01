Today is the deadline to apply for TN Promise program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday is the last day to apply for the Tennessee Promise application for high school seniors.

Tennessee Promise is a scholarship that will provide seniors with two years of tuition for a community or technical college in Tennessee.

Tennessee Promise is also a last-dollar scholarship, meaning it will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not met by Pell, Hope or the Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

As part of the program, students will be paired with a partnering organization, provided with a mentor who will support them during the college application process and complete a community service requirement.

Once in the program, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA, complete and report eight hours of community service before the start of each term enrolled and file the FAFSA on time each year.

The program is also looking for mentors to help students with the transition to college.

If your child would like to apply or if you’d like to be a mentor, click here.