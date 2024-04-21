Today is the last day Monell's at the Manor is serving breakfast and lunch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today is the last day to eat at Monell's at the Manor by the Nashville International Airport. The restaurant is closing its doors at the Colemere Mansion as airport expansion talks continue.

The restaurant is holding its final yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to let customers take home a piece of the restaurant. Monell's at the Manor has been open for 13 years, serving thousands.

Last month, Councilman Russ Bradford called on supporters to reach out to the mayor and airport authority board, urging them to delay plans to demolish the structure. Colemere Manor is under the airport authority's jurisdiction and earlier this year the authority opted not to renew Monell's lease.

Councilman Bradford says the Mayor's office has spoken with preservation-oriented groups and is exploring potential funding to support preservation efforts.

The Colemere Mansion was originally built in 1893 and then rebuilt after a fire in 1929. In 2011 it became Monell's at the Manor.

“It’s a part of history that’s going to be gone, and I think we need to preserve our history. It’s not about Monell’s closing that location, it’s about the history that is about to see the wrecking ball," said Customer Jackie Zimmerman.

Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of people have rushed to the restaurant to get what may be their final taste at the Murfreesboro Pike location. Its Germantown location is still open for business.