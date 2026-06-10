Today is the last day to apply for federal disaster aid from January's ice storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today is the last day to apply for federal disaster money for damage caused by Winter Storm Fern.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration physical damage loans is today. The aid is available to anyone affected by the late January storm across 29 counties in Tennessee.

FEMA money can help pay for temporary housing and home repairs. Applications are available online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, or by calling FEMA directly. The local in-person recovery center closed over the weekend, so online and phone applications are the only options remaining.

Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 from the SBA to repair their primary residence. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million for real estate and equipment repairs. Those loans are available at sba.gov/disaster.

After submitting an application, FEMA may follow up by phone from an unknown number. FEMA says it is important to answer those calls to keep an application moving forward.

Business owners have more time to apply for economic injury loans, with that deadline extending to January of next year.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.