Today marks first day Nathan Bedford Forrest bust can be removed from Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday marks the first day that it's possible for the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest to be removed from the Tennessee State Capitol.

The Tennessee Historical Commission voted earlier this year to move the bust to the Tennessee State Museum. But because of state law, it couldn't be moved until 120 days after the vote.

Gov. Bill Lee and the State Capitol Commission also recommended that the bust be moved to the state museum. Activists have been calling for the bust’s removal for years.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) and Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) both released statements on Friday, saying now that the waiting period is over, the bust should be removed today.

“I have dedicated years of my life to racial justice and one fact I have learned time and time again: To overcome inequality, we must confront our history. No figure in the modern history of Tennessee better encapsulates this lesson than the bust of KKK grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest," Gilmore said in part.

The Forrest bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1800s.

Last year, the Capitol Commission voted to remove not only Forrest's bust, but the busts of Admiral David Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves, as well.